FILE – Thomas Aldridge Sr. was found dead in his 2017 Jeep Patriot along Interstate 170 on Sept. 3, 2021.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Investigators with the Missouri State Highway Patrol are asking for the public’s help in solving a cold case homicide.

According to the MSHP’s Division of Drug and Crime Control, Thomas Aldridge Sr. was found shot to death on Sept. 3, 2021, on Interstate 170 at Natural Bridge Road.

A state trooper had responded to a call for a stranded motorist that afternoon and found Aldridge in the driver’s seat of a 2017 Jeep Patriot.

Investigators learned Aldridge had been traveling southbound on I-170 when he was shot through the driver’s side window of his Jeep. Aldridge pulled over to the shoulder after being shot, and he died of his injuries. He was 80.

The shooting itself is believed to have occurred in the area of I-70 west, from South Florissant Road to I-170 south, and I-170 south to Natural Bridge.

State authorities are looking for possible witnesses to the shooting, or anyone who can identify any vehicles traveling near Aldridge’s Jeep and may have engaged in a “possible rolling altercation.”

Anyone with information on the investigation is asked to contact Corporal Andrew Woods at 573-431-0166 (ext. 4322) or via email at Andrew.Woods@MSHP.DPS.Mo.gov.