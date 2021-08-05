State Rep. David Gregory running for Missouri State Auditor

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Missouri State Representative David Gregory who represents district 96 in St. Louis County has announced his candidacy for state auditor.

Nicole Galloway is stepping down from the position when her term ends. Gregory is an accountant and attorney. He made his announcement along with an endorsement from the Missouri Fraternal Order of Police.

He calls himself a tough conservative. He will enter the GOP primary against State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick.

He promises to investigate government entities that cut police budgets.

“The vast majority of Missourians, we honor our law enforcement. We appreciate their sacrifice. We appreciate the sacrifices of their families. I am so honored to have the support of these members statewide as I embark on my campaign, and I can tell you this, when I win, Missouri will have your back,” Gregory said.

He said his strong background in investigations and tracking down leads and following the money is what sets him apart in this race.