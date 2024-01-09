ST. LOUIS – Missouri State Representative Sarah Unsicker says she’s running for governor.

The Shrewsbury Democrat made her announcement on her website and social media. At first, she was running for attorney general. She dropped out after she was ousted from the Missouri House Democratic Caucus last month.

Some claimed she made an anti-Semitic attack on her opponent, Elad Gross, who is Jewish. She claimed he was a foreign agent for Israel, which Gross denied.

If Unsicker files to run in the Democratic primary for governor, she’ll face off against House minority leader Crystal Quade and businessman Mike Hamra.