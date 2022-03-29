ST. LOUIS (AP) — Democratic U.S. Rep. Cori Bush is now facing a challenge from a state senator from St. Louis in her bid for reelection in Missouri’s 1st Congressional District.

State Sen. Steve Roberts announced Monday that he will oppose Bush in the August primary. The district includes all of St. Louis and much of north St. Louis County.

Bush is in her first term in office after her surprising defeat of veteran U.S. Rep. William Lacy Clay in 2020. She has been an advocate of shifting money from police and using it for things such as mental health and social services.

Roberts comes from a political family — his father and uncle were St. Louis aldermen.