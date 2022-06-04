The U.S. population between 2019 and 2020 grew at the lowest rate in 120 years—just .35%, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. But low population growth didn’t stop many people from moving, as western and southern states saw influxes in population while California and New York saw the biggest drops.

Stacker compiled a list of states that are sending the most people to Missouri using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. States are ranked by the number of people that moved to Missouri from the state in 2019.

The 2019 National Movers Study found that the states with the most inbound moves were Vermont, Idaho, Oregon, Arizona, and South Carolina. Keep reading to find out which states are sending the most people to Missouri.

#30. Maryland

– Moved from Maryland to Missouri in 2019: 1,210

— 0.8% of new residents that moved from another state

— #24 most common destination from Maryland

– Moved from Missouri to Maryland in 2019: 263

— #44 most common destination from Missouri

#29. Pennsylvania

– Moved from Pennsylvania to Missouri in 2019: 1,320

— 0.9% of new residents that moved from another state

— #32 most common destination from Pennsylvania

– Moved from Missouri to Pennsylvania in 2019: 1,760

— #20 most common destination from Missouri

#28. Minnesota

– Moved from Minnesota to Missouri in 2019: 1,321

— 0.9% of new residents that moved from another state

— #22 most common destination from Minnesota

– Moved from Missouri to Minnesota in 2019: 1,568

— #22 most common destination from Missouri

#27. Michigan

– Moved from Michigan to Missouri in 2019: 1,328

— 0.9% of new residents that moved from another state

— #22 most common destination from Michigan

– Moved from Missouri to Michigan in 2019: 2,800

— #14 most common destination from Missouri

#26. Louisiana

– Moved from Louisiana to Missouri in 2019: 1,488

— 1.0% of new residents that moved from another state

— #17 most common destination from Louisiana

– Moved from Missouri to Louisiana in 2019: 920

— #30 most common destination from Missouri

#25. New Jersey

– Moved from New Jersey to Missouri in 2019: 1,515

— 1.0% of new residents that moved from another state

— #21 most common destination from New Jersey

– Moved from Missouri to New Jersey in 2019: 296

— #43 most common destination from Missouri

#24. Utah

– Moved from Utah to Missouri in 2019: 1,567

— 1.0% of new residents that moved from another state

— #16 most common destination from Utah

– Moved from Missouri to Utah in 2019: 995

— #26 (tie) most common destination from Missouri

#23. Ohio

– Moved from Ohio to Missouri in 2019: 1,691

— 1.1% of new residents that moved from another state

— #24 most common destination from Ohio

– Moved from Missouri to Ohio in 2019: 3,289

— #11 most common destination from Missouri

#22. Kentucky

– Moved from Kentucky to Missouri in 2019: 2,042

— 1.3% of new residents that moved from another state

— #12 most common destination from Kentucky

– Moved from Missouri to Kentucky in 2019: 1,498

— #23 most common destination from Missouri

#21. Mississippi

– Moved from Mississippi to Missouri in 2019: 2,091

— 1.4% of new residents that moved from another state

— #8 most common destination from Mississippi

– Moved from Missouri to Mississippi in 2019: 528

— #37 most common destination from Missouri

#20. Alabama

– Moved from Alabama to Missouri in 2019: 2,246

— 1.5% of new residents that moved from another state

— #12 most common destination from Alabama

– Moved from Missouri to Alabama in 2019: 864

— #32 most common destination from Missouri

#19. New York

– Moved from New York to Missouri in 2019: 2,247

— 1.5% of new residents that moved from another state

— #31 most common destination from New York

– Moved from Missouri to New York in 2019: 1,054

— #24 most common destination from Missouri

#18. Virginia

– Moved from Virginia to Missouri in 2019: 2,682

— 1.8% of new residents that moved from another state

— #24 most common destination from Virginia

– Moved from Missouri to Virginia in 2019: 3,137

— #12 most common destination from Missouri

#17. Washington

– Moved from Washington to Missouri in 2019: 2,903

— 1.9% of new residents that moved from another state

— #17 most common destination from Washington

– Moved from Missouri to Washington in 2019: 1,938

— #19 most common destination from Missouri

#16. Wisconsin

– Moved from Wisconsin to Missouri in 2019: 3,004

— 2.0% of new residents that moved from another state

— #12 most common destination from Wisconsin

– Moved from Missouri to Wisconsin in 2019: 2,796

— #15 most common destination from Missouri

#15. Arizona

– Moved from Arizona to Missouri in 2019: 3,184

— 2.1% of new residents that moved from another state

— #16 most common destination from Arizona

– Moved from Missouri to Arizona in 2019: 2,248

— #18 most common destination from Missouri

#14. Nebraska

– Moved from Nebraska to Missouri in 2019: 3,190

— 2.1% of new residents that moved from another state

— #4 most common destination from Nebraska

– Moved from Missouri to Nebraska in 2019: 1,679

— #21 most common destination from Missouri

#13. Colorado

– Moved from Colorado to Missouri in 2019: 4,032

— 2.6% of new residents that moved from another state

— #16 most common destination from Colorado

– Moved from Missouri to Colorado in 2019: 4,801

— #7 most common destination from Missouri

#12. Tennessee

– Moved from Tennessee to Missouri in 2019: 4,106

— 2.7% of new residents that moved from another state

— #15 most common destination from Tennessee

– Moved from Missouri to Tennessee in 2019: 2,492

— #16 most common destination from Missouri

#11. Oklahoma

– Moved from Oklahoma to Missouri in 2019: 4,644

— 3.0% of new residents that moved from another state

— #4 most common destination from Oklahoma

– Moved from Missouri to Oklahoma in 2019: 4,166

— #9 most common destination from Missouri

#10. Arkansas

– Moved from Arkansas to Missouri in 2019: 4,768

— 3.1% of new residents that moved from another state

— #4 most common destination from Arkansas

– Moved from Missouri to Arkansas in 2019: 4,368

— #8 most common destination from Missouri

#9. Georgia

– Moved from Georgia to Missouri in 2019: 5,492

— 3.6% of new residents that moved from another state

— #13 most common destination from Georgia

– Moved from Missouri to Georgia in 2019: 5,863

— #6 most common destination from Missouri

#8. North Carolina

– Moved from North Carolina to Missouri in 2019: 5,552

— 3.6% of new residents that moved from another state

— #10 most common destination from North Carolina

– Moved from Missouri to North Carolina in 2019: 2,982

— #13 most common destination from Missouri

#7. Iowa

– Moved from Iowa to Missouri in 2019: 5,774

— 3.8% of new residents that moved from another state

— #3 most common destination from Iowa

– Moved from Missouri to Iowa in 2019: 3,461

— #10 most common destination from Missouri

#6. Indiana

– Moved from Indiana to Missouri in 2019: 5,811

— 3.8% of new residents that moved from another state

— #7 most common destination from Indiana

– Moved from Missouri to Indiana in 2019: 2,373

— #17 most common destination from Missouri

#5. Florida

– Moved from Florida to Missouri in 2019: 6,848

— 4.5% of new residents that moved from another state

— #23 most common destination from Florida

– Moved from Missouri to Florida in 2019: 11,326

— #3 most common destination from Missouri

#4. California

– Moved from California to Missouri in 2019: 7,970

— 5.2% of new residents that moved from another state

— #23 most common destination from California

– Moved from Missouri to California in 2019: 7,638

— #5 most common destination from Missouri

#3. Texas

– Moved from Texas to Missouri in 2019: 11,507

— 7.6% of new residents that moved from another state

— #16 most common destination from Texas

– Moved from Missouri to Texas in 2019: 8,085

— #4 most common destination from Missouri

#2. Illinois

– Moved from Illinois to Missouri in 2019: 17,366

— 11.4% of new residents that moved from another state

— #6 most common destination from Illinois

– Moved from Missouri to Illinois in 2019: 13,389

— #2 most common destination from Missouri

#1. Kansas

– Moved from Kansas to Missouri in 2019: 20,685

— 13.6% of new residents that moved from another state

— #1 most common destination from Kansas

– Moved from Missouri to Kansas in 2019: 27,065

— #1 most common destination from Missouri