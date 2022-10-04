JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – An initiative launches Tuesday to make sure every Missourian has high-speed internet and the skills to use it.

It’s all a part of a statewide Broadband Summit to kick off the department of economic development’s Connecting All Missourians Program. Leaders, including Missouri Governor Mike Parson, are meeting in Jefferson City at 9:30 a.m. to discuss the current connectivity issues in Missouri and the efforts to improve those problems.

Officials will also hear from the public and get input on how to further develop future programs.

