Statewide COVID-19 emotional crisis counseling services to continue through the end of 2021

The pandemic has taken a toll on mental health across the world. (Getty Images)

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.- The Missouri Department of Mental Health shared Monday that the Show Me Hope Crisis Counseling Program (CCP) grant is receiving additional funding through the end of December 2021.

According to a press release, the extension will allow counselors to provide psychological services to Missourians who have been affected by the pandemic.

The grant comes from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) for $3.8 million for services the Missouri Department of Mental Health offers.

Any individual experiencing stress or emotional strain because of the pandemic may call or text the Disaster Distress Helpline 24 hours a day, seven days a week at 1-800-985-5990.

Below are crisis counseling service providers across the state of Missouri:

ALM Hopewell Center: 314-531-1770

St. Louis City, St. Louis County. Arthur Center: 573-582-1234

Audrain, Callaway, Monroe, Montgomery, Pike, Ralls. BJC Behavioral Health: 314-206-3700

Iron, Jefferson, St. Francois, St. Louis City, St. Louis County, Washington. Bootheel Counseling Center: 573-471-0800

Mississippi, New Madrid, Scott, Stoddard. Burrell Behavioral Health: 417-761-5000

Boone, Carroll, Chariton, Christian, Cooper, Dallas, Greene, Howard, Moniteau, Morgan, Pettis, Polk, Randolph, Saline, Stone, Taney, Webster. Clark Community Center: 417-476-1000

Barry, Dade, Lawrence. Community Counseling Center: 573-334-1100

Bollinger, Cape Girardeau, Madison, Perry, Ste. Genevieve. Compass Health Network: 660-885-8131

Bates, Benton, Camden, Cass, Cedar, Cole, Crawford, Dent, Franklin, Gasconade, Henry, Hickory, Johnson, Laclede, Lafayette, Lincoln, Maries, Miller, Osage, Phelps, Pulaski, St. Charles, St. Clair, Vernon, Warren. Family Counseling Center: 573-888-5925

Butler, Carter, Dunklin, Pemiscot, Reynolds, Ripley, Wayne. Family Guidance Center: 816-364-1501

Andrew, Atchison, Buchanan, Clinton, DeKalb, Gentry, Holt, Nodaway, Worth. Gibson Recovery Center: 573-332-0416

Bollinger, Cape Girardeau, Madison, Mississippi, Perry, Ste. Genevieve, Scott. North Central MO Mental Health Center: 660-359-4487

Caldwell, Daviess, Grundy, Harrison, Linn, Livingston, Mercer, Putnam, Sullivan. Ozark Center: 417-347-7600

Barton, Jasper, McDonald, Newton. Phoenix Programs: 573-875-8880

Boone, Carroll, Chariton, Cooper, Howard, Moniteau, Morgan, Pettis, Randolph, Saline. Places for People: 314-535-5600

St. Louis City, St. Louis County. Preferred Family Healthcare: 660-665-1962

Adair, Caldwell, Clark, Daviess, Grundy, Harrison, Knox, Lewis, Linn, Livingston, Macon, Marion, Mercer, Monroe, Pike, Putnam, Ralls, Schuyler, Scotland, Shelby, Sullivan. Southeast MO Behavioral Health: 573-756-5749

Butler, Carter, Crawford, Dent, Douglas, Gasconade, Howell, Iron, Oregon, Ozark, Phelps, Pulaski, Reynolds, Ripley, Shannon, St. Francois, Stoddard, Texas, Washington, Wayne Wright. Tri-County Mental Health Services: 816-468-0400

Clay, Platte, Ray. Truman Medical Center Behavioral Health: 816-404-5700

Jackson.