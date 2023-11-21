ST. LOUIS – According to the Transportation Security Administration, the Tuesday and Wednesday before Thanksgiving and the Sunday following the holiday are the busiest travel days in American airports.

Since Nov. 17, TSA tells us it’s screening about 17,500 people a day at St. Louis Lambert International Airport. Last Friday, TSA screened nearly 21,000 travelers in St. Louis, a number TSA expects will be eclipsed in the next few days.

TSA says it’s seized two firearms at Lambert since Nov. 17, bringing the total to 85 to date.

According to AAA, the average price for a domestic flight is $681, up 5% from last year. AAA says average prices for domestic hotel stays, rental cars, and cruises are all down from 2022.

A recent national holiday travel survey from Enterprise Mobility found 56% of respondents are planning holiday travel, and 61% of those will be road trips. Approximately 46% of people said they’re traveling less than 200 miles from home, while 54% said they’re going 200 or more miles away.

Enterprise Mobility says the top three domestic destinations this year are warmer states, including California, Florida and Texas, although New York ranked fourth.