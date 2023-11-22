ST. LOUIS — Thanksgiving Eve, known for its bustling nightlife at bars, is getting a safety boost this year. If your plans involve indulging in adult beverages, you’re in luck—a free ride home is on the table.

Liquor distributors Breakthrough Beverage Missouri and Jim Beam sponsor a safety initiative that offers partygoers complimentary rides through the rideshare service Lyft.

These free rides are available starting Wednesday, November 23, at 2 p.m. and continuing through Thursday, November 24, using the ride code BBGMOTHANKS23. It’s a limited offer, so act fast to secure your safe journey home.

The initiative stems from the “Safe Home After Every OccasionTM” social responsibility program, aiming to ingrain the habit of planning a secure ride home before a night out. Since its inception, this program has provided over 100,000 Missourians with a free and reliable ride home, enhancing community safety during celebratory occasions.