Stay warm in the Missouri Botanical Garden’s tropical Climatron

ST. LOUIS – Temperatures are dropping and more snow is on way. The Missouri Botanical Garden is helping you escape the cold by offering free visits to their tropical Climatron on Thursday, Feb. 11 and Friday, Feb. 12.
The Climatron is always a balmy 85 degrees. Designed in a rainforest theme, guests will walk through and experience dense green foliage, sparkling waterfalls, cliffs, and a view of the rainforest canopy. If you’re lucky, you might even see on the geckos running around they keep to help with pest control.
Visitors can reserve their tickets online—day of—by using the code “CHILLY21” to receive free admission. Admission to the Climatron is included with general admission to the garden. If you’re a fan of the cold you can take a walk on the snowy trails and see what the garden looks like in the winter!
Face masks and social distancing are required.