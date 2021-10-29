Staying dry, celebrating local at the Saint Louis Art Museum

ST. LOUIS – Windy, wet, and cold: Not the best weather to be outside in Forest Park. But inside the Saint Louis Art Museum, a celebration is underway.

“Not only is it an escape from the dreary weather outside but all of our special exhibitions that are on view right now have something to do with St. Louis and the surrounding region,” said Amy Torbert, the

Andrew W. Mellon Foundation assistant curator of American Art.

That includes the new exhibition “Art Along The Rivers: A Bicentennial Celebration.” Art in all media is on display, covering one thousand years of history in and around St. Louis.

“Paintings and sculptures, yes. But also corn cob pipes and clothing and furniture, and, and, and, and. Not a kitchen sink, but we have stoves,” she said.

Torbert says that you can even get into the Halloween spirit with a museum visit this weekend.

“We do have mummies in the museum. It is a great time to come visit them. They are in a beautiful gallery upstairs decorated with stars in a sky,” Torbert said.

So if you haven’t visited in a while, come on back.

“It does feel like our visitorship numbers go up when it turns cold outside. And we can’t wait to welcome you,” Torbert said.

“Art Along The Rivers: A Bicentennial Celebration” will be on view at the St. Louis Art Museum through Jan. 9, 2022.