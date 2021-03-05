Staying safe as we return to parks this spring

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – With a spring in their step, walkers are back hitting the trials. The sunshine has people walking their dogs, walking with friends, and hitting the playground. But as we start to spend more time outdoors, there are a few things to remember.

St. Louis County park rangers suggest being aware of your surroundings and, as the adage now goes, “if you see something, say something.”

Cars can be an easy target for thieves, so don’t leave valuables in your vehicle or if you do, make sure they are out of sight. Also, if you are going for a run, don’t leave your keys in your wheel well on top of your tire.

Bikers should have reflective lights on the front and back of their bikes and dog walkers should always keep their dogs on a leash. Also remember the sun still sets pretty early right now, so bring a flashlight and wear reflective clothing.

If you keep all this in mind, it is easy to enjoy the parks and early spring weather.