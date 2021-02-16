Stay safe while driving and avoid being stranded in the brutal cold

ST. LOUIS – One of the biggest fears during these dangerous winter conditions is getting stuck. What can you do to avoid getting stuck on the side of the road in this harsh climate?

“We’ve been getting a lot of calls from stranded motorists whether it’s a dead battery or slide off or a flat tire,” said Nick Chabbaria, AAA spokesman.

“Leave plenty of distance between you and the car ahead of you. You’re going to need a lot more tome to brake the f you do have to stop suddenly and leaving that extra space could help avoid a crash.”

People have places to be and the goal is to get there safely.

“Leave yourself plenty of time to get where you want to go,” Chabbaria said. “Understand that travel is going to be slowed down whether you’re on the interstate or on these side streets.”

Knowing more snow is on the way means early preparations will help if you find yourself in a jam.

“Jumper cables are a good one to have. Shovel. Kitty litter or sand that can help get some traction in snow like this,” Chabbaria said. “As well as a blanket and some food and water to stay comfortable in case you do have to wait for help.”

It’s not just the roadways the powder is punishing. Parking lots also filling up with snow.

“What happens if they get stuck? This is at the point where people will get stuck,” Chabbaria said.

Dr. Daniel Armbreuster shovels the parking lot where his practice is for the other tenants in the building and his patients. He had an interesting piece of advice.

“You have to look at your tires. Take out a dime and you put the dime put it within the tread of the car,” he said. “If the dime goes all the way down to where there’s writing on the coin, they’re ok. Less than that, they’re just slipping and sliding.”

Emergency roadside assistant crews are doing their best to keep you safe. Chabarria said to remember to give them space to work in these challenging elements.

“Those guys are out there to assist motorists,” he said. “The last thing we want is to have another accident while they’re assisting someone else who is stranded.”

Another good tip is to lift up your windshield wipers. They freeze quick but if you put them up it could save you some time if you have to be out.