ST. LOUIS – If you’re looking for a local destination to road trip to this summer, add Ste. Genevieve to your list.

Smithsonian Magazine just ranked the Missouri town as one of The 15 Best Small Towns to Visit in 2022. The city’s ranking included mentions of the fossil discoveries in the area, its cultural history, and status as the first permanent European settlement in Missouri.

Anyone who decides to make the trek should catch a trolley ride and stop by some of the museums the small town has to offer.