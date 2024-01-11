STE. GENEVIEVE COUNTY, Mo. – A tip from a wireless provider led investigators with the Missouri State Highway Patrol to arrest a 24-year-old Ste. Genevieve man on child pornography charges.

The MSHP’s Digital Forensics Investigative Unit received a tip indicating an account belonging to Kristopher B. McNelis contained the illicit material.

After obtaining a search warrant, authorities contacted McNelis on January 10 and obtained his cell phone. Investigators discovered numerous digital files of child porn and arrested McNelis.

The Ste. Genevieve County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged McNelis on Thursday with five counts of possession of child pornography. McNelis remains in custody on a $150,000 cash-only bond.