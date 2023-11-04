ST. LOUIS — A nice weekend is ahead for this time of year. We will have a good amount of clouds around today and temperatures will climb to the mid-60s. We could maybe see a few sprinkles this evening into tonight with a weak front.

Cloudy through the evening, with gradual clearing overnight. Patchy fog may develop. Sunday morning could start with that patchy fog and then become partly cloudy. Sunday will be a bit warmer, with highs in the upper 60s to near 70.

The forecast is looking mainly dry, with rain chances increasing a little for late Wednesday.