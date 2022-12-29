ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – A plan to move the Steamboat Arabia Museum from Kansas City to St. Charles falls apart.

The museum founder shared that the move is off.

David Hawley said the city of St. Charles planned to sell off some of the artifacts to fund a new building for the museum. Hawley also revealed that he does not want to see the collection be sold off.

The Arabia steamboat sank in 1856, and Hawley and his family dug it out of a Kansas cornfield in 1988. The museum’s lease in Kansas City ends in 2026.