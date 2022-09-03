A famous steamboat that sank in the 19th century reappears from time to time in the Missouri River. (Courtesy: National Park Service)

SOUTH DAKOTA – A famous steamboat that sank in the 19th century reappears from time to time in the Missouri River.

The National Park Service recently shared a photo of the “North Alabama” steamboat that resurfaced amid an apparent drought along the Missouri River. The vessel sank in 1870 when it hit a snag in the Goat Island region near the South Dakota-Nebraska state line, according to NPS.

After the wreck, the steamboat didn’t emerge from the water until 1904. Much of the “North Alabama” has decayed, though many likely spotted remnants this summer when 62% of the river was considered to be in a drought stage.

“Now, when the water is low and the sands of time have shifted, you might be able to catch a glimpse of [the] wreckage when you are out on the Missouri National Recreational River,” said NPS.

An in-depth South Dakota Public Broadcasting report says the steamboat was carrying winter provisions to military posts and settlements when it suddenly struck a submerged log. No crew members were injured and historians believe no passengers were on board.

The “North Alabama” sinking is believed to be one of hundreds that occurred in the Missouri River from the 19th century. NPS shared a recent photo of the steamboat before a public event at Lewis and Clark State Park in St. Charles County last month. Officials hope the incident serves as a reminder of safety along river waters.

The Missouri River flows more than 2,300 miles through six states, including Missouri through St. Charles.