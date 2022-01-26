Steelville man charged with stabbing at Maryland Heights hotel

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. – The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged a Steelville, Missouri man Tuesday in connection with a stabbing at a Maryland Heights hotel.

The stabbing occurred early Tuesday morning at the Extended Stay America on Lackland Road. When officers arrived at the hotel, they found the victim crying out for help. She’d been stabbed several times.

The victim was rushed to an area hospital. Her injuries were not life-threatening, police said.

The suspect, 42-year-old Joshua Porter, was taken into custody. Porter was charged that same day with one count of first-degree domestic assault, one count of armed criminal action, one count of resisting arrest, and one count of fourth-degree assault on a law enforcement officer. He remains jailed on a $150,000 cash-only bond.

According to investigators, Porter and the victim know one another, though it’s unclear what type of relationship they have.