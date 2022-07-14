A new report found that traffic fatalities in New York increased in 2021

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Mo. – A Steelville man died Wednesday afternoon in a rural Missouri crash.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol has identified Allen Arndt, 65, as the victim. Next of kin has been notified. The crash happened around 2 p.m. Wednesday on Gobbler’s Knob Road in Washington County, just north of Skyview Drive.

Investigators say Arndt was heading northbound on Gobblers Knob Road and traveled off the right side of the roadway. When he tried to get back on the road, he overcorrected, lost control and traveled off the roadway again. The car struck an embankment and overturned before it eventually hit a tree.

Arndt was pronounced dead at the scene. The Missouri State Highway Patrol is handling the investigation.