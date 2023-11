STELLVILLE, Mo. – According to the Watson Institute at Brown University, more than 30,000 U.S. service members and veterans have died by suicide since 9/11.

The ‘Wounded Warrior Project’ is honoring those men and women this Thursday.

Veterans from across the country who are suicide survivors or lost someone they know to suicide will take part in a 17-mile hike Thursday. They’ll start at the Crawford County Courthouse in Steelville.