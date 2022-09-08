ST. LOUIS – North County police said they are also seeing a spike in Hyundai and Kia break-ins recently.

This comes after a nationwide theft increase following the release of informational videos on how to steal the two types of cars. Police in Saint Louis County are trying to help drivers out with special equipment.

The North County Police Cooperative is handing out steering wheel clips, which keep anyone from turning the wheel and driving your car.

Departments across Missouri have seen a dramatic increase in vehicle thefts. From January to June, there have been nearly 600 Kia thefts and 500 Hyundai thefts across the state.

Corporal Corey Hawkins-Bryd with the North County Police Cooperative contacted both Kia and Hyundai about getting car clips sent to them. Hyundai responded quickly and sent 200-300 clips in the same week. All drivers need to do is lock the clip on the wheel with a key and the clip keeps the steering wheel from turning.

“We noticed there’s been a spike in Kia and Hyundai thefts — so this is a way to help our residents feel a little bit safer and we are here for them,” Cor. Hawkins-Byrd explained. We know this is a big problem in our area. It makes us feel good that we can help out in this way.”

The North County Police Cooperative will be giving out the clips this Friday from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m. at James McGee Park, located on the 8300 block of Midland Boulevard. Clips will be given out on a first-come, first-serve basis.

To guarantee a club, you can pre-register before Friday by filling out this survey. Residents that reside in Vinita Park, Wellston, Pine Lawn, Uplands Park, Velda Village Hills, Beverly Hills, Dellwood, and Hanley Hills are eligible for the giveaway.

For more information, you can visit the North County Police Cooperative Facebook page or call the department at 214-574-4041.