ST. LOUIS – While it may not feel too much like ice skating weather yet, winter is right around the corner, and Steinberg Skating Rink at Forest Park is set to open this weekend.

Crews spent Thursday working on some last-minute preparations. The outdoor rink opens this Friday, Nov. 17, and it will stay open through early March.

A long-time tradition for many in the area, Steinberg has dealt with challenges in preparing for this season, like fluctuating temperatures. Thankfully, they have decades of experience and proper training to tackle seasonably warm temperatures.

Steinberg Ice Skating is a staple for many this time of year, especially for Charlie S., who comes here more than once during the season. He says his favorite thing to do at Steinberg is to skate fast.

“With Steinberg being the Midwest’s largest outdoor ice skating rink, how could you not skate fast,” he said.

Hours at the rink vary throughout the season. Admission to skate, including rentals, lessons, and more, can be found on Steinberg’s website.