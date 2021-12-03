Steinberg works on year-round design and wants your ideas

ST. LOUIS – Many St. Louis families have fun at Steinberg Pavilion and Rink in Forest Park during the winter months, but now Forest Park Forever and the City of St. Louis Department of Parks, Recreation, and Forestry want people to enjoy it year-round.

“The Steinberg Pavilion and Rink are regional treasures,” President and Executive Director of Forest Park Forever Lesley Hoffarth said. “Engaging the public at the start of the design process and throughout will help to ensure that Steinberg is a welcoming place to all people year-round.”

This new effort is part of the Forest Park Master Plan that was approved by the St. Louis Board of Aldermen in 1995.

The plan says Steinberg should “operate as an all-season, lighted . . . recreation support facility.” The design consists of the Steinberg Pavilion, skating, and an adjacent landscape.

The organizers are also asking for the public’s input on how Steinberg should be utilized. Individuals can submit their ideas online at ForestParkForever.org/Steinberg or by calling the project hotline at 314-384-5858.

Snow Kreilich Architects is the design architect, Hoerr Schaudt is the landscape architect and Christner

Architects of St. Louis is the project manager. The team will create a range of conceptual designs.

In July 2021, Forest Park began allowing rollerbladers to skate for free at Steinberg. A group of skaters kept getting run off by park rangers, but then they contacted Mayor Tishaura Jones.

Nick Dunne, a spokesperson for Jones, said, “The Mayor herself did facilitate the conversation, but our amazing Parks staff made the call.”

“Involving the community in an equitable and inclusive engagement process falls in line with my vision as mayor and will help produce the best result for neighborhoods and families,” Mayor Tishaura Jones said. “I am excited to see the community contribute to helping make the new Steinberg Pavilion and Rink design the best it can be.”