ST. LOUIS — Who wouldn’t desire to live like royalty within the comforts of their own home? Imagine having a house that embodies those aspirations. Welcome to your personal royal domain for only $640,000. This captivating Holly Hills residence presents an enchanting abode tailored for those with regal dreams. Here, grand visions come to life, and each day unfolds like a fairy tale, promising a lifestyle of grandeur and elegance.

This castle-like home was built in 1929 and has four bedrooms, four baths, and is 3,043 square feet.

The interior features roomy rooms with exquisite archways and stained-glass windows that elevate each corner with a touch of regal charm. Majestic living areas on the main floor create a perfect setting for hosting your own housewarming celebration.

Climb the grand staircase to the upper level, revealing four generously sized bedrooms, including a primary suite that provides a haven after a night of ballroom dancing and courtly gatherings.

The expansive backyard boasts a hidden garden, an ideal setting for hosting tea parties or even a croquet tournament. The detached three-car garage offers ample space to safeguard your cherished carriages and all the implements required to maintain your estate in impeccable condition.

With a parasol in hand, take a leisurely stroll to Carondelet Park for an afternoon respite. Don’t miss this exceptional chance to experience life akin to St. Louis royalty in this architectural masterpiece.

