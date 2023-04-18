ST. LOUIS — Sterling K. Brown and Anthony Fauci will be receiving honorary degrees from Washington University this May. Brown will be the keynote speaker at the upcoming commencement ceremony. He will receive an honorary Doctor of Fine Arts degree. Dr. Fauci will also address the students.

Brown is a St. Louis native and has received three Primetime Emmy Awards and a Golden Globe Award. In 2018, he was named one of Time magazine’s 100 most influential people in the world. It has been announced that

Dr. Fauci is a prominent figure in the field of public health. He has been awarded a staggering 58 honorary doctoral degrees from universities both domestically and internationally, as reported by Washington University.

Three others receiving honorary degrees from Washington University during the May commencement. Maxine Clark, founder of Build-A-Bear Workshop, and a prominent figure in the world of entrepreneurship. Former U.S. secretary of the Department of Housing and Urban Development, and Washington University alumni, Alphonso Jackson. Washington University Professor Paul Michael Lutzeler.

Former dean of the School of Architecture at Washington University Cynthia Weese has been named the Honorary Grand Marshal.