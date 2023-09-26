ST. LOUIS — Steve’s Hot Dogs is opening a new location in the Enterprise Center. It will be open tonight for the pre-season game when the Blues take on the Columbus Blue Jackets. It is located on the plaza level at Portal 8.

Their regular menu will have the St. Louis-style hot dog, the Gorilla Mac and Cheese Dog, the Very Veggie Dog (Vegan) and a plain hot dog. They will also offer mac and cheese bowls.

Blues hockey fans will be getting a special treat later this year. The Blue Note Dog is only available at regular-season Blues games. It is a smoked all-beef hot dog topped with creamy mac and cheese, St. Louis-style wing sauce and blue cheese on a French bun.

“St. Louis has the best sports fans period. We are so honored to be standing shoulder to shoulder with these icons in St. Louis sports – St. Louis City SC, the Battlehawks and now the Blues,” states Steve Ewing, frontman of The Urge and co-owner of Steve’s Hot Dogs.

Steve’s Hot Dogs is also available at CITYPARK and the America’s Center. The expansions into these event venues happened over the last year.