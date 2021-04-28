Steward Family Foundation announces matching contributions to Variety, the Children’s Charity

ST. LOUIS – The Children’s Charity of St. Louis launched a fundraising campaign called Every Day PossAbilities from now until May 17.
The Steward Family Foundation has agreed to match donations. The goal is to raise $1.6 million for Variety.
The need for services from Variety is greater now than ever. Variety provides vital medical equipment and therapies to children and families in 30 counties surrounding St Louis.
COVID restrictions forced Variety to cancel its yearly Runway Lights Fashion Show and Dinner with the Stars.