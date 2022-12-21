WATERLOO, Ill — Going into the New Year, there is still no winner for the Queen of Hearts of Waterloo. The drawing took place last night, and the Ace of Hearts was revealed.

The QoH is now on hiatus and will resume ticket sales on January 7, 2023. The drawing for the $1,230,904 grand prize will take held on January 17, 2023, at 7 p.m.

The gathering will take place at Outsiders, which can be found on Market Street in Waterloo. Players of the Queen of Hearts card game have the option to purchase more chances to draw a card.

If their number is drawn from the jar, they have the opportunity to select the Queen of Hearts from a deck of playing cards.

If they are successful in finding the queen, then the winner will receive the entire amount.

In this case, the participant will still receive $500, and the game will proceed as normal.