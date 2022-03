ST. LOUIS, Mo. – FOX 2 News in the Morning, Studio STL, Mandy Murphey, Glenn Zimmerman, and Martin Kilcoyne are all nominees for St. Louis Magazine’s 2022 A-List awards. The annual issue celebrates the region’s finest.



Readers cast more than 77,000 nominations in 200 categories. You can vote on the best the St. Louis area has to offer through April 18. The winners and two runners-up will be featured in the magazine’s July issue.

Cast your vote for the 2022 A-List here.