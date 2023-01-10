ST. LOUIS – St. Louis Magazine has recently opened nominations for its annual A-List Awards.

From now to January 26, locals can support their favorite works of art, attractions, personalities, restaurants, shops, and more. There’s more than 200 categories and when voters submit at least 25 nominations (one per category), they’ll be entered to win a $50 gift certificate to a top restaurant.

The top five nominees in each category will advance to the voting round. Winners will be selected online in June and will be featured in the July issue of St. Louis Magazine.

