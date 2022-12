ST. LOUIS – STL Authentics at the Enterprise Center has a wide variety of St. Louis Blues gift ideas for you.

Denita Victor, junior content producer for the St. Louis Blues, spoke with FOX 2 about the new reverse retro line they have available. They are also offering a holiday pack that includes theme nights and giveaways.

STL Authentics is just inside the Enterprise Center. They are open Monday through Saturday from 11:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.