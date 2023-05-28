ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Some of the 5,000 area boy scouts will be placing hundreds of thousands of flags on grave sites out at Jefferson Barracks. It’s all meant to honor our country’s veterans.

The Council Jewish Committee on Scouts will also be assisting the Jewish war veterans post 644. They’ll be placing flags at several other locations throughout the city and county.

About 400 scouts will place around 8,500 flags at the locations. This is the 73rd year the scouts will be doing this.

Approximately 25 million flags have been placed through the program.