ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Provel cheese getting some national recognition. A food writer from Bon Appétit is telling the nation about this secret ingredient from St. Louis.

Many people in St. Louis know provel cheese as one of the smoky ingredients that makes local pizza unique. It was developed for pizza to melt and break off nicely when someone bites into a slice. The cheese is a mix of cheddar, Swiss, and provolone.

Bon Appétit magazine is now showcasing the cheese that makes St. Louis pizza great. An article posted online explores how the concoction came to be and why it is everywhere in town.

“It may be divisive, not a ‘real’ cheese, and certainly not the fanciest ingredient on the shelf, but that’s part of why I love it. Just like slingers and Busch Stadium, it’s a little piece of St. Louis that connects me to my favorite person. Melt my heart, Provel,” writes Asonta Benetti.

The love letter to provel explores the history of this cheese created in 1964 and the unique ways that it can be used. A grocery store on The Hill is responsible for creating the cheese with the unique properties for pizza. Imo’s went on to popularize the product. You can now buy it at Costco.

Nothing gets cheddar than this review of provel.