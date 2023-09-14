ST. LOUIS – St. Louis Circuit Attorney Gabe Gore has charged more than twice as many criminal cases in his first three months than former Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner did in the same time period last year.

That’s according to an analysis by the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Gore told our partners at the post that the surge is largely due to his office reviewing cases applied for by police and prioritizing lower-level offenses, which he calls “quality of life crimes.”

His office has also been catching up on a backlog of pending charges. Since May 31, Gore’s office has filed more than 1,400 cases.