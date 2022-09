CLAYTON, Mo.- St. Louis County Executive Sam Page will speak Wednesday morning about more Covid vaccinations in the county.

The CDC approved a new, updated COVID-19 booster shot earlier this month. It’s designed to provide protection against the original strain of COVID-19 along with the newest Omicron variants of the virus.

It’s already available at most pharmacies like Walgreens. Page will announce availability from the County Health Department at 8:30 a.m. in Clayton.