ST. LOUIS, Mo. – There were around 30-50 people in Amberg Park the evening Travon Richie, 23, was killed. Homicide detectives are asking for help to find the killer nearly three years after his death.

Police say that Travon was socializing with family and friends in the park at around 6:30 pm on April 8, 2019. There were a lot of people at the park and a nearby store because it was a nice spring day.

The shooting happened in broad daylight in front of others at the park. Children took shelter in playground equipment.

Police were called to the 3800 block of Keokuk for a report of a shooting. They found Richie in the alley suffering from several gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

“To have nearly 50 people around on the day this happened, and no one has come forward, is heartbreaking. We need witnesses. We need people to speak up,” writes police spokeswoman Evita Caldwell.

The case is listed on the St. Louis Police Department’s unsolved cases website. Their profile of Travon describes him as a father, son, and brother. He helped coach youth football programs and participated in the police explorers.

Anyone with information that is interested in a possible reward is urged to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477). You can also report tips to a homicide detectives at 314-444-5371