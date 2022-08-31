ST. LOUIS – St. Louis County’s Animal Shelter is in desperate need of space in its dog kennels.

They said they will begin euthanizing more animals deemed unfit for adoption. Our partners at the post-dispatch report the county wants to save as many animals as possible, but the deputy director of the County Public Health Department said the shelter has become a warehouse for dangerous dogs that aren’t fit for the community.

She said they don’t have room to pick up strays unless the animals have bitten or attacked someone.