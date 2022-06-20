ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Detectives with the St. Louis County Police Crimes Against Persons Unit are investigating a murder that took place Monday morning just north of Florissant.

According to Sgt. Tracy Panus, a spokeswoman for the St. Louis County Police Department, the murder occurred prior to 7:10 a.m. in the 2400 block of Stoney End Court.

Officers from the North County Precinct responded to a shooting call and found the victim, an adult male, inside a residence with a gunshot wound. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators learned the shooting was a result of a domestic incident, Panus said. Police did not elaborate any further on the circumstances that led to the shooting.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210. If you’d like to remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, you can call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.