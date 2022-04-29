ST. LOUIS – Friday’s STL Go Red for Women Gala will feature ladies and their stories of surviving sneaky symptoms of heart disease and heart attack. The American Heart Association says women can share heart attack symptoms similar to those of men. Those are chest pain, pain in one or both arms, and pain in the neck or jaw. However, women can also feel squeezing in their chests that may last for a few minutes, disappear, and then return. Women can also experience nausea and vomiting. The gala allows women to learn lifesaving lessons while enjoying fellowship at The Ritz-Carlton in Clayton. FOX 2 is a proud sponsor and Jasmine Huda will emcee. The gala is Friday, April 29 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Click here for ticket information. They will celebrate the 2022 Real Women Class of survivors of heart disease, heart attack, and stroke. Click here to see their stories.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction