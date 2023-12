ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – Help is on the way for those in need of medical equipment. ‘STL Help’ will be in St. Charles every Friday this month.

They’re taking donations of unused medical equipment and providing free, refurbished ones to those in need. The care service is at 4116 McClay Road in St. Charles.

STL help will be there from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. every Friday.