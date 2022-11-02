ST. LOUIS – Wednesday, November 2 is the grand opening for the St. Louis Kaplan-Feldman Holocaust Museum.

It’s named in honor of Gloria Kaplan-Feldman, a Holocaust survivor who settled here and began years of philanthropy in the St. Louis Jewish community. The newly expanded and renovated museum underwent a two-year renovation. It’s quadruple the size of the previous museum.

It’s located on the Millstone campus, near the northwest corner of Lindbergh Boulevard and Schuetz Road.

The ribbon cutting is Wednesday morning at 10:00 a.m. The museum opens to the public at 1:00 p.m.

Later Wednesday morning, FOX 2’s Chris Regnier will get an inside look at the new building, and explain what visitors can expect.