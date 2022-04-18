ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — St. Louis County is co-hosting an industrial career fair this week with Conflux Co-Learning and SLATE.

The STL Manufacturing and Distribution Career Fair will take place at the Conflux Co-Learning Center on Thursday, April 21, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. The Conflux Co-Learning Center is located at 8221 Minnesota Ave in St. Louis.

Job seekers can learn more about career opportunities in advanced manufacturing, machining, welding, robotics, logistics, supply chain management, automation, customer service, sales, accounting, and more.

Registration is free and open to the public.

For more information, visit: https://www.eventcreate.com/e/stlmdcareerfair