ST. LOUIS – One of the nation’s largest, public, recreational vehicle consumer shows returns to St. Louis this weekend.

The STL TV Travel Show is set for its 45th year, bringing festivities to America’s Center and the Dome at America’s Center from Jan. 27-29.

Presented by the Midwest Gateway RV Dealers Association, the STL RV Travel Show is designed to introduce guests to the freedom, flexibility and fun of the RV lifestyle.

Attendees can check out more than 300 RVs, some offering the latest in state-of-the-art RV technology, streamline designs, RV parts, accessories, and services. Most are equipped for travel destinations, like campgrounds and resorts.

“For us, it’s all about our customers and realizing everything that the RV lifestyle has to offer, no matter where their road leads,” said Warren Patten, show chairman and GM of Byerly RV in Eureka.

The event runs from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. For more information, click here.