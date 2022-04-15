ST. LOUIS — Some officials believe a bus covered in stickers may have caught fire under suspicious circumstances Friday afternoon.

The vehicle, known as the “STL sticker bus,” went up in flames around 1:30 p.m. in the 1600 block of Delmar Boulevard. No one was injured, according to fire officials.

Robert Cohen, a photographer for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, captured an image of the bus fully engulfed in flames. According to the newspaper, the retired Metro bus garnered a lot of attention back in 2017 when its former owners set a Guinness World Record for most stickers on a bus.

A grand total of 29,083 stickers covered the bus when Guinness officially certified the record in September 2017. It still holds the title. However, it’s unclear who now owns the bus.

As for why the vehicle caught fire today, that’s still under investigation. Firefighters want the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department to look into the matter.