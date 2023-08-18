FLORISSANT, Mo. – St. Louis Community College at Florissant Valley broke ground on their new advanced manufacturing center Friday.

The new 96,000 square-foot center is designed for modern learning and collaboration with room to expand offerings and program capacity.

Students will receive hands-on training in state-of-the-art labs, preparing them for careers in manufacturing, engineering, and technical trades. The center is projected to cost $61 million. The project is covered by funds from Proposition R, an eight-cent tax levy approved by voters in 2021.

The advanced manufacturing center is expected to be completed by the end of 2024. It’s the third of six construction projects to be undertaken by St. Louis Community College.