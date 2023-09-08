ST. LOUIS – St. Louis Community College at Meramec has a groundbreaking ceremony for a new financial services and enrollment center and a center for emerging technology on Friday.

Both centers will have new classrooms and an accessible outdoor plaza connecting the two buildings. Each is expected to cost $46.5 million. Proposition R is paying for this – an eight-cent tax levy approved by voters in 2021.

Construction will begin after three buildings are demolished. The new centers are expected to open in summer 2025.