MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. – One of two men accused of stealing a trailer belonging to a Boy Scout Troop in Maryland Heights has been arrested and charged.

It was all caught on surveillance video. On the night of Feb. 14, two men are seen in the video hitching a Boy Scout Troop 283 trailer to the back of their car and taking off. They were caught on camera again not far from the scene at a QuikTrip in St. Ann.

Scott Stout, 29, the driver wearing the Super Bowl sweatshirt in the video, was arrested and charged Monday with one count of theft of $750 or more.

He’s being held at the St. Louis County Justice Center on a $25,000 bond.

“An anonymous tipster said they saw the news story and contacted me,” said Shaun Terry, a detective for the Maryland Heights Police Department. “Gave me a location where to look, and that’s where I ended up finding Scott and the suspects’ vehicle.”

Terry said the suspect appears to be homeless and was found sleeping in a car in Ferguson. Stout has a history of theft.

The troop’s computer was found with him in the car they used to steal the trailer. The trailer was found at a home nearby after Ferguson police spotted it.

“He said it was a friend’s trailer, and he was told to go pick the trailer up and drop it off at a predetermined location,” Terry said.

Unfortunately, none of the derby race equipment that was stored inside was recovered, but the trailer is now back with the troop.

“They’re thankful that we were able to help them out, and the community was so supportive of us,” Terry said. “They’re just going to have to rebuild.”

The second thief has not been caught, but police are following leads.

If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, please contact Maryland Heights Police Detective Shaun Terry at (314) 738-2336.

FOX 2 reached out to the troop leader for comment, but had yet to receive one at the time of the story.