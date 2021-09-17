Stolen camper, boat, and UTV among recovered thefts items in Phelps County

PHELPS COUNTY, Mo.– A camper, Utility Terrain Vehicle (UTV), and boat are just some of the stolen items Phelps County deputies recovered from several locations over the past few weeks. The sheriff said the stolen items kept deputies busy.

Deputies got calls for thefts from at least 4 different properties between September 7 and September 14.

Deputies say a UTV and tools were stolen from a farm near Highway 68. The UTV owner spotted the vehicle at a different house and they were able to arrest a suspect in that case.

Also, deputies also found a stolen SUV, trailer, All Terrain Vehicle, and firearms that were stolen from another home. Those items were located in an abandoned truck which was also stolen out of St. James.

Phelps County deputies also worked to recover a stolen boat in Pulaski County.

Phelps County deputies also assisted notified Pulaski County about a stolen camper. Detectives found it and determined it was reported stolen out of Miller County.

The property crimes unit can be contacted by calling the Phelps County Sheriff’s Department at (573) 426-3860. Callers wanting to remain anonymous can call the confidential tip line at (573) 426-2936.