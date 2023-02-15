KIRKWOOD, Mo. – Two teenagers accused in the crash of a stolen Kia vehicle Wednesday morning are hospitalized with injuries and could face criminal charges.

The crash happened around 1 a.m. Wednesday at the ramp for Big Bend Road off of Interstate 270. Two 16-year-old boys were hurt in the crash. Another person was involved in the crash, but got away from the scene.

Investigators say the crash followed a miles-long cahse that began in O’Fallon, Missouri on Interstate 64 near Highway DD. O’Fallon officers learned the vehicle was stolen out of St. Louis County. As they approached the vehicle, a pursuit followed along Interstate 64 and continued through the southbound lanes of Interstate 270.

Shortly after O’Fallon police ended their involvement in the chase, the driver of the stolen vehicle made way to the ramp.

According to crash reports from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the driver was traveling too fast, struck to curbs and briefly became airborne. The vehicle struck another curb as it landed.

Two teenagers are hospitalized with minor injuries after the crash. The O’Fallon Police Department, Kirkwood Police Department and Missouri State Highway Patrol are assisting with parts of the investigation into the crash and stolen vehicle.